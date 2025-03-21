Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 452.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,132,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $212,568.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,093,223.85. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,165. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $173.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

