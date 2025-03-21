Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TTE opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.