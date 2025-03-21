Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,717 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.2% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 114,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,474,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 881,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after buying an additional 481,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Forty Two & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,414,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

