Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

