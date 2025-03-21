Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 41,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $594.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

GS stock opened at $562.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $610.80 and a 200 day moving average of $567.71. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.12 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The firm has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.