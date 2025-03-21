Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases £139.50 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,325 ($30.15) per share, for a total transaction of £139.50 ($180.89).

On Monday, February 24th, Duncan Wanblad sold 22,708 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,388 ($30.96), for a total transaction of £542,267.04 ($703,147.10).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,326.50 ($30.17) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. The firm has a market cap of £35.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,410.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,354.63. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,882.20 ($24.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,813 ($36.48).

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,160 ($28.01) to GBX 2,190 ($28.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.23) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,698.33 ($34.99).

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

