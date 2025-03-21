Insider Buying: Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Purchases A$66,600.00 in Stock

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) insider Mark O’Hare acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$13.32 ($8.38) per share, with a total value of A$66,600.00 ($41,886.79).

Super Retail Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35.

Super Retail Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 9th. Super Retail Group’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

About Super Retail Group

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

