Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO Sells 348,249 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $5,342,139.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,987,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.73. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.77 million. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

