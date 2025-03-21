Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Sells 733 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.46. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.05.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRCT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

