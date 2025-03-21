Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 125.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enpro by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in shares of Enpro by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Enpro by 24.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enpro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPO opened at $173.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.55. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.68 and a twelve month high of $214.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

