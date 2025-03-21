Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,757 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $34.33 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CRNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $195,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,394.36. The trade was a 13.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

