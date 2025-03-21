Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 70,519 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,519 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $226,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 85,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

