International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,223,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,746,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $243.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.42. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $266.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

