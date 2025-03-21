Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Acquired by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJQ. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 240,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 123,853 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 128,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 142,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1222 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

