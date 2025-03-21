Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Position Decreased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RZV opened at $100.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.06 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $204.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $109.81.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

