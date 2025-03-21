Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 1328744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

