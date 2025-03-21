iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Cut by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.59.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

