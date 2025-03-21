iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Position Increased by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2,069.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,394 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up approximately 3.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,538,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

