iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.35.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

