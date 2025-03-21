iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 691,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,656,000 after purchasing an additional 68,097 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 209,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $69.40 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. The company has a market cap of $846.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

