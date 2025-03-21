iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) is Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

