iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. FreeGulliver LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Saiph Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWM opened at $205.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

