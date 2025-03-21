iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $264.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.