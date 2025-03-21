iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Cut by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,967 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $190.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

