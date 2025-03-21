iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $155.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.50. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $126.65 and a one year high of $159.58.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

