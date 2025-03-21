Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.950-8.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $143.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

