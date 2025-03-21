KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.95 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 311805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

KB Home Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. KB Home's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in KB Home by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

