Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 30,000 Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Voyager Acquisition comprises 0.3% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VACH. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,254,000.

Voyager Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VACH opened at $10.22 on Friday. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

Voyager Acquisition Profile

Voyager Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Voyager Acquisition Corp. is based in BROOKLYN, N.Y.

