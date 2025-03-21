Kepos Capital LP Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAT)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its position in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAT – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,500 shares during the period. GP-Act III Acquisition makes up approximately 0.4% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in GP-Act III Acquisition were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,772,000.

Shares of GPAT stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company, which was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 23, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

