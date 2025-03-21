Kiker Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,294 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Conagra Brands by 13.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,419,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,156,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 32.9% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $360,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

