Kiker Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,710 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,820 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $66.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.09 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

