Kiker Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $309.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

