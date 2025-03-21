Kiker Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 98,459 iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 98,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. iShares MSCI Spain ETF comprises 2.5% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,603.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at $577,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter worth $543,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

