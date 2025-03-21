Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 107,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,410,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.49 million, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Krispy Kreme had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

