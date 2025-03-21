L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.99%.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,588 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

