Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Buys 301 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Target by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,832,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $518,089,000 after buying an additional 234,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,321,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,620,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.47. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

