Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Raised by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 872.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,768 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,902,000 after buying an additional 16,706,708 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7,601.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,945,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 860.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,786,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 931.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,482,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

