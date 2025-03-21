Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,268.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 689,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 639,338 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $49,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 893.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,006.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 829.0% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 21,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 919.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after buying an additional 600,369 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

