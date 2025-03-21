Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $39.88 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 3.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 16.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,551,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $901,967,000 after acquiring an additional 363,401 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 43,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $300.86 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.05 and a 200-day moving average of $357.39.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 49.66%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total transaction of $134,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,916.50. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total value of $3,468,574.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,625.26. This trade represents a 42.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.