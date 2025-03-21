Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,681,924.66. The trade was a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,242 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,305. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $88.36 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 514.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

