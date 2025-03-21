Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after acquiring an additional 120,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,189,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,475,000 after acquiring an additional 51,589 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $259.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

