Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 850 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after acquiring an additional 460,808 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,652,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,120,000 after buying an additional 77,537 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,237,000 after buying an additional 39,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after buying an additional 796,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $309.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $337.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

