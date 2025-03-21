Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 111940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,221.28. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,408 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,793 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 111,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,007 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $205,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,657 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

