Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Posts Earnings Results

Light Science Technologies (LON:LST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Light Science Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.
Light Science Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LON LST traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2.94 ($0.04). 101,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,025. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. Light Science Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.68.
About Light Science Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Light Science Technologies
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.