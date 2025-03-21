Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Logan Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logan Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.50.

CVE:LGN opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$387.20 million and a PE ratio of 19.38. Logan Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$0.97.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

