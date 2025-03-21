Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Logan Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logan Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Logan Energy
Logan Energy Price Performance
Logan Energy Company Profile
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Logan Energy
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.