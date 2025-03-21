L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of L’Oréal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LRLCY stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

