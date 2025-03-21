Loudon Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,922,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 68,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.38. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,448.70. This trade represents a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,396,515. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

