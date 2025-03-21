Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

FRT stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.20. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

