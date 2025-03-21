Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.6% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 321,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 119,511 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:USB opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

