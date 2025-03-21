Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.